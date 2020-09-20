State Fleet Vehicle Auction set online Wednesday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will hold an online State Fleet Vehicle Auction on Wednesday.

The auction will be livestreamed. Vehicle bidding will be available online only. Customers will be able to bid from anywhere using a computer, smartphone or tablet.

“Safety remains a top priority at the NDDOT,” State Fleet Division Director Mike Gerhart said. “The switch to a virtual auction format is new for North Dakota but will provide a great opportunity for the public to participate while maintaining social distancing guidelines.”