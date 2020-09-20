State Fleet Vehicle Auction set online Wednesday

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will hold an online State Fleet Vehicle Auction on Wednesday.
The auction will be livestreamed. Vehicle bidding will be available online only. Customers will be able to bid from anywhere using a computer, smartphone or tablet.
“Safety remains a top priority at the NDDOT,” State Fleet Division Director Mike Gerhart said. “The switch to a virtual auction format is new for North Dakota but will provide a great opportunity for the public to participate while maintaining social distancing guidelines.”
Customers can get information and a listing of vehicles available for purchase through the department website at dot.nd.gov or the auction website at orrauctioneers.com, which has photos. In-person viewings are available from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.
People who want to bid must register through the auction site prior to the start of the event.
Vehicles up for auction have been detailed and serviced and are ready to drive off the lot. They include sedans, vans, pickup trucks and snowplow trucks.
The auction is the first of four scheduled this fall. For more information on dates and locations, go to the department website.
