State, feds sue pipeline operator after 2016 spill leaked 600,000 gallons of oil in Billings County

The state of North Dakota and the federal government are suing a pipeline operator over a 600,000-gallon oil spill that contaminated the Little Missouri River and a tributary in 2016.

The federal lawsuit filed against Belle Fourche Pipeline this week also names Bridger Pipeline as a defendant and raises allegations related to a 2015 oil spill in eastern Montana that affected the Yellowstone River. Both businesses are part of Wyoming-based True Companies.

The suit seeks civil penalties related to the spills and reimbursement for nearly $100,000 the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality has spent responding to the Belle Fourche spill. The total amount of civil penalties sought is unclear.

A spokesman for Belle Fourche and Bridger said the companies are “very disappointed that the government decided to abandon settlement talks and file the lawsuit.”

“We’ve been talking with them for a number of years and we believe we made good progress and ultimately believe we would have been able to reach a settlement,” spokesman Bill Salvin said. “Unfortunately, this takes that off the table.”

Bridger last year reached a $2 million settlement with the federal government and Montana tied to the Yellowstone River spill, according to the U.S. Justice Department. The new lawsuit alleges violations of the federal Clean Water Act related to both spills, as well as violations of North Dakota law pertaining to the Belle Fourche spill.

North Dakota spill

Belle Fourche’s Bicentennial Pipeline runs from Dickinson to a pump station in McKenzie County. It ruptured on Dec. 1, 2016.

The pipeline segment where the spill occurred in Billings County “passes through hilly, unstable terrain, which is prone to failure and other mass movements,” according to the complaint. A landslide ruptured the pipeline, leaking 14,400 barrels of oil. A barrel holds 42 gallons. The spill reached Ash Coulee Creek, which is a tributary of the Little Missouri, as well as the river itself, contaminating water, soil and groundwater, according to court documents.

Belle Fourche detected leaks by comparing the incoming volume of oil flowing through the pipeline to the outgoing volume based on data from a meter, the complaint says.

A company “scheduler” receives daily information from Belle Fourche about volumes of oil shipped through the pipeline and on Dec. 3 noticed a discrepancy in the figures, reporting it to the company’s control room.

A worker there reviewed recent pipeline data and spoke to a field employee, concluding that the discrepancy was the result of a miscalibrated meter and did not indicate a leak, the complaint alleges.

While the miscalibration could explain a small discrepancy, it would not explain a major one, which “should have been apparent to Belle Fourche’s controllers” on Dec. 1, according to the government.

“Dismissing the possibility of a leak, Belle Fourche continued to operate the … segment as usual for days, until the morning of Dec. 5, 2016, when Belle Fourche received a call from a local rancher reporting the spill,” the complaint says.

The spill caused a sheen on the waterways it affected, and pollutant levels rose. It also contaminated soil and groundwater.

“Belle Fourche has failed to complete remediation of the Ash Coulee Spill,” the complaint says. “As a result, crude oil continues to impact and contaminate surface water, groundwater and soil at and near the site.”

Salvin said the government’s claim that there is ongoing impact to surface water is “patently false.”

“We do monthly testing of the surface water on the tributary near where the spill occurred,” he said. “Those levels come back below the limits set by the government.”

He acknowledged that soil impacts remain and said the company is working “very well” with the Department of Environmental Quality on the issue. He said Belle Fourche has installed 50 wells to help with remediation efforts. The company cannot simply dig out the contaminated soil because the hillside remains unstable, he said. The company has installed a steel retaining wall at the site to help stabilize the terrain.

Salvin said the company immediately began cleanup work when it became aware of the spill. He did not know when the work will finish.

“We are continuing those efforts today, and we are going to continue until it’s done,” he said.

A state environmental official described cleanup as “ongoing” and said it’s difficult to estimate how much longer it might take.

Oil remains in soil adjacent to Ash Coulee Creek, said Karl Rockeman, director of the Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Quality.

“If left unremediated, it could impact the creek in the future,” he said.

Montana spill

The 2015 spill occurred near Glendive, Montana, when Bridger’s Poplar Pipeline ruptured under the Yellowstone River. Divers later determined “the riverbed covering the pipe had scoured away, leaving the pipeline unsupported and exposed to river currents,” the complaint says.

The method by which the pipeline was installed left the pipeline at risk, as did the frequency of ice jams on the river, according to the document.

The spill prompted county officials to issue a “Do Not Drink” advisory and distribute bottled water to Glendive residents, as a spike in the carcinogen benzene was detected at the city’s water treatment plant. The advisory lasted six days.

Pollutants continued to plague the water plant months later, and officials again shut down the water intake.

The pipeline leaked 1,257 barrels or 52,794 gallons of oil into the river, according to the complaint.

Bridger is one of a number of pipeline operators in the Bakken. It is planning to build a 145-mile pipeline in western North Dakota and eastern Montana to carry up to 105,000 barrels of oil per day.

The project is slated for a hearing before the North Dakota Public Service Commission on Thursday.

The 2016 North Dakota spill in part prompted the company to develop a new leak detection system using artificial intelligence. Bridger plans to use that technology on its proposed pipeline.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

