State Christmas Tree lighting ceremony set Monday at Capitol

A public ceremony is set Monday to light the official North Dakota State Christmas Tree.

Gov. Doug Burgum and first lady Kathryn Burgum will oversee the event at 5:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall at the Capitol in Bismarck. The 40th annual ceremony will include holiday readings, music and carols.

The theme of this year’s Christmas tree is “Share Your Story.” It's inspired by the first lady’s platform of encouraging people to share their experiences of how addiction and recovery have impacted their lives, but it also broadly applies to the notion that every person has a story worth sharing, according to the governor's office. Kathryn Burgum often shares her personal story as a recovering alcoholic.

This year’s ceremony will include traditional songs and a reading from the holiday season. Free holiday cookies, hot chocolate and apple cider will be available. People can view the submitted handmade ornaments featured on the tree. The office of the first lady earlier this fall invited artists and craftspeople to provide handmade ornaments, with the same "Share Your Story" theme.

The tree will be ceremoniously lit by a person or people impacted by addiction or recovery to signify hope, opportunity and renewal during the holiday season, the governor's office said. That follows a tradition established during the past three ceremonies.

Attendees can park in the visitors lot south of the Capitol and enter the building through the south entrance. The ceremony also will be livestreamed on the Facebook pages of the governor and first lady.

