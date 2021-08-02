State awards $5.8 million in Outdoor Heritage Fund grants

The Legislature established the fund in 2013 to provide grants to support fish and wildlife habitat preservation, outdoor recreation areas, farming and ranching stewardship practices, and access to public and private lands for sportsmen. Grants are available to state agencies, tribal governments, political subdivisions and nonprofit organizations. Money comes from oil and gas production tax revenue.

“From water trails for kayakers to desperately needed water infrastructure for cattle and wildlife, the Outdoor Heritage Fund is investing in a variety of creative opportunities for conservation and recreation across the state that will benefit North Dakotans of all ages,” the commission said in a statement.