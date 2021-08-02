State awards $5.8 million in Outdoor Heritage Fund grants

North Dakota's Industrial Commission recently approved a total of $5.8 million in Outdoor Heritage Fund matching grants for 16 conservation and recreation projects across the state.
The Legislature established the fund in 2013 to provide grants to support fish and wildlife habitat preservation, outdoor recreation areas, farming and ranching stewardship practices, and access to public and private lands for sportsmen. Grants are available to state agencies, tribal governments, political subdivisions and nonprofit organizations. Money comes from oil and gas production tax revenue.
“From water trails for kayakers to desperately needed water infrastructure for cattle and wildlife, the Outdoor Heritage Fund is investing in a variety of creative opportunities for conservation and recreation across the state that will benefit North Dakotans of all ages,” the commission said in a statement.
The largest grant in this round is $2.5 million to the North Dakota Conservation District Employees Association to help landowners with conservation tree planting. The North Dakota Natural Resources Trust is getting $1.27 million to increase water supplies to livestock and for other drought-related work.
Some of the other larger grants include:
- Audubon Dakota: $591,200 to restore idle urban flood lands and riparian areas at 10 sites. Riparian areas are along rivers and streams.
- North Dakota Forest Service: $300,000 to help landowners renovate dead and deteriorating windbreaks.
- Medora Grazing Association: $245,800 to develop four partially plugged oil and gas wells in Billings County into water wells.
- North Dakota Natural Resources Trust: $240,000 to help landowners create, enhance or restore 20 wetland habitats.
A full list of grant recipients can be found at http://www.nd.gov/ndic/ic-press/News-OHF210727.pdf.
The next submission deadline for grant applications is Sept. 1. More information is at http://www.nd.gov/ndic/outdoor-infopage.htm.
The Industrial Commission consists of Gov. Doug Burgum, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.