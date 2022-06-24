Start of summer sees end of spring planting in North Dakota

A soggy spring planting season in North Dakota is finally wrapping up as summer begins.

The most recent crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service shows 97% of North Dakota's staple spring wheat crop is in the ground. That mark was reached nearly a month earlier last year, when drought was the problem farmers were dealing with.

A year ago, topsoil moisture supplies were rated 72% short or very short, and 79% of subsoil moisture supplies were in those categories. This year, the percentages are 6% and 7%, respectively, and three-fourths of the spring wheat crop is rated in good to excellent condition, compared to just 19% last year at this time.

One year ago, all of the state was in some form of drought, with two-thirds in extreme or exceptional drought, the two worst categories on the U.S. Drought Monitor map. This year, the entire state is free of drought, with the last areas of dryness disappearing earlier this month.

"Much of the High Plains region has seen beneficial rainfall and temperatures averaging near to below-normal over the past 30 days," National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Meteorologist Adam Hartman wrote in this week's report.

North Dakota pasture and range conditions also have improved dramatically, with only 3% rated poor or very poor, compared with 66% last year at this time. Stockwater supplies are 4% in those categories, compared with 70% last year.

Planting of all major crops in North Dakota has lagged behind the average pace this year due to the overly wet conditions, but seeding of nearly all crops is approaching completion, according to the crop report.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Summer outlooks

Astronomical summer officially began on Tuesday. The date differs from meteorological summer, which begins June 1. Astronomical seasons are based on the position of Earth in relation to the sun, whereas meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle, according to NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information.

A summer outlook from NOAA suggests below-normal precipitation for much of central and western North Dakota for June, July, and August, and a return to drought for the northwestern corner of the state.

Most of North Dakota has equal chances for above-average and below-normal heat, according to the outlook, though the southwest leans toward above-normal.

A summer outlook from AccuWeather suggests temperatures a few degrees above normal in the western two-thirds of North Dakota from June through August. It predicts "low" drought intensity for the western part of the state, and nothing for the eastern half.

The Old Farmer's Almanac forecasts a hotter-than-normal summer for western North Dakota, with the hottest periods in mid-June and the first half of July.

The first part of that prediction has been spot-on. Excessive heat that blanketed North Dakota last weekend sent temperatures into the triple digits in some areas including Bismarck, breaking records across the state.

This weekend is expected to be much cooler. A cold front forecast to move through Friday will keep high temperatures on Saturday and Sunday in the 60s and 70s statewide, with lows dropping into the 40s in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast for Bismarck-Mandan is for a high in the upper 60s on Saturday and in the upper 70s on Sunday, with overnight lows around 50. Saturday is expected to be a windy day, followed by "quiet" and sunny weather Sunday.

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

