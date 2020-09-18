Stanton woman killed in I-94 crash

A Stanton woman was killed Friday morning when her pickup truck overturned on Interstate 94 east of Beach, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
The 59-year-old woman’s name will be released after her family is notified.
She was westbound at about 6:30 a.m. when the pickup she was driving entered the median. She overcorrected and the vehicle rolled on the westbound lanes and came to rest in the north ditch, the patrol said. She died at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!