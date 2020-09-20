Stanton woman killed in I-94 crash identified

Authorities have identified a Stanton woman killed in a crash in Golden Valley County.
Jacqueline Deitsch, 59, died when her pickup truck overturned on Interstate 94 east of Beach early Friday, according to the Highway Patrol.
Deitsch was westbound at about 6:30 a.m. when her pickup went into the median. She overcorrected, and the vehicle rolled on the westbound lanes and came to rest in the north ditch, authorities said. She died at the scene. She was alone in the pickup.
