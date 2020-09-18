 Skip to main content
Stanton man killed in I-94 crash

A Stanton man was killed Friday morning when his pickup truck overturned on Interstate 94 east of Beach, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The 59-year-old man’s name will be released after his family is notified.

He was westbound at about 6:30 a.m. when the pickup he was driving entered the median. He overcorrected and the vehicle rolled on the westbound lanes and came to rest in the north ditch, the patrol said. He died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

