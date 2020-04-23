Stanley man dies after suffering medical problem while driving semitrailer

A Stanley man died after suffering a medical problem while driving a semitrailer in Williams County.
Franklin Sessions Jr., 51, suffered the medical problem while driving on U.S. Highway 85 about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Highway Patrol.
The semi went into the ditch about 15 miles southwest of Alamo, vaulted a field approach, drove over a berm and continued through a field before stopping on a prairie trail.
Sessions was pronounced dead at a Williston hospital.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!