Stanley man dies after suffering medical problem while driving semitrailer

A Stanley man died after suffering a medical problem while driving a semitrailer in Williams County.

Franklin Sessions Jr., 51, suffered the medical problem while driving on U.S. Highway 85 about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Highway Patrol.

The semi went into the ditch about 15 miles southwest of Alamo, vaulted a field approach, drove over a berm and continued through a field before stopping on a prairie trail.

Sessions was pronounced dead at a Williston hospital.

