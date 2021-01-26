Standing Rock wins appeal in Dakota Access Pipeline dispute; fight not over

A federal appeals court has sided with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in its long-standing fight against the Dakota Access Pipeline, upholding a lower court decision Tuesday that revoked a key permit for the line and required a federal agency to conduct a lengthy environmental review.

"It's very good news," said Jan Hasselman, an attorney for the tribe. "We expected this decision. It clears away any remaining ambiguity about the legal status of the pipeline."

The order from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit does not mean the legal battle is over, nor does it require the pipeline to shut down. It reaffirmed an earlier decision from a panel of judges that reversed that portion of a July 2020 lower court order requiring the pipeline to stop operating and be emptied of oil within 30 days.

The panel of appeals judges in August 2020 kicked that matter back to U.S. District Judge James Boasberg for further consideration, and he has not yet ruled on whether the pipeline can continue operating while the easement for the pipeline's Missouri River crossing remains revoked.

"The key question now is what does the Biden administration do?" Hasselman said.