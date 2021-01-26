Standing Rock wins appeal in Dakota Access Pipeline dispute; fight not over

A federal appeals court has sided with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in its long-standing fight against the Dakota Access Pipeline, upholding a lower court decision Tuesday that revoked a key permit for the line and required a federal agency to conduct a lengthy environmental review.
"It's very good news," said Jan Hasselman, an attorney for the tribe. "We expected this decision. It clears away any remaining ambiguity about the legal status of the pipeline."
The order from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit does not mean the legal battle is over, nor does it require the pipeline to shut down. It reaffirmed an earlier decision from a panel of judges that reversed that portion of a July 2020 lower court order requiring the pipeline to stop operating and be emptied of oil within 30 days.
The panel of appeals judges in August 2020 kicked that matter back to U.S. District Judge James Boasberg for further consideration, and he has not yet ruled on whether the pipeline can continue operating while the easement for the pipeline's Missouri River crossing remains revoked.
"The key question now is what does the Biden administration do?" Hasselman said.
Standing Rock Chairman Mike Faith and other leaders of tribes fighting the pipeline sent a letter to President Joe Biden last week asking him to order the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to force the line to stop operating. The Corps is the agency that issued the pipeline's easement. Standing Rock sued the Corps over the pipeline four years ago.
The letter came on the heels of reports that Biden would cancel a permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, which would carry tar sands crude from Canada into the United States. That pipeline faced opposition from tribes and environmentalists. The president followed through, revoking that permit on his first day in office.
"We look forward to your swift action on this important issue, which is grounded in treaty rights, Nation-to-Nation consultation, environmental justice, and climate and environmental concerns," Faith and the others wrote. "It is beyond time for the United States to fulfill the promises that it made in the Treaties and stop the illegal trespass of our lands and waters."
The letter called for "meaningful" consultation between the federal government and tribes on the environmental review for Dakota Access, including scrutinizing potential alternatives to the pipeline's continued operation.
The Corps began the new study of the line last September. The process, known as an environmental impact statement, is expected to take more than 13 months to complete, and the agency has said it intends to examine pipeline developer Energy Transfer's plans to expand the pipeline's capacity. The company is adding pump stations in three states, including near Linton in Emmons County, to nearly double the amount of oil Dakota Access can carry. The pipeline has a capacity of 570,000 barrels per day, and the expansion would allow it transport as much as 1.1 million barrels per day.
The pipeline spans 1,200 miles from western North Dakota's Bakken oil fields to Illinois. It's been operating for 3 ½ years.
The line crosses under the Missouri River a half-mile upstream from Standing Rock, and tribal members are concerned about the potential for an oil spill. The Corps and Energy Transfer maintain that the line is safe.
The GAIN Coalition, a group of businesses, trade associations and labor groups that support the pipeline, offered a mixed reaction to Tuesday's ruling.
Spokesman Craig Stevens said the coalition is pleased the court reiterated its earlier opinion that the line could keep operating. But it was disappointed the court determined the Corps' initial environmental review of the pipeline was insufficient, he said.
"The Biden Administration has an opportunity to bring sanity and clarity to this discussion by following the Appeals Court's direction and allowing the regulatory process to move forward -- unhindered by political influence," Stevens said in a statement. "Doing so will go a long way towards ensuring regulatory certainty for those individuals and companies seeking to invest in our nation's infrastructure."
