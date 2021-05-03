Standing Rock unhappy with DAPL moves by North Dakota, Corps

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is pushing back on a request from the North Dakota attorney general to intervene in the tribal lawsuit over the Dakota Access Pipeline.
The tribe also is unhappy with the stance a federal permitting agency has taken as the threat of a shutdown looms.
Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem last month asked a federal judge to allow the state to become a formal party defending the pipeline, saying the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has abandoned its "vigorous defense" of Dakota Access and can no longer adequately represent the state's interest in keeping the line operating. State officials fear a by shutdown ordered by the Corps or a federal judge would cost North Dakotans jobs and cause the state to lose out on millions in oil tax revenue.
In a court filing late Monday, Standing Rock and other Sioux tribes fighting the pipeline called the state's request "untimely," characterizing it as a "belated motion" that comes five years into the legal fight over the pipeline.
"Even if the Corps' litigation position has changed, Dakota Access's position has not, and it continues to zealously defend the Corps' actions and the continued operation of DAPL," attorneys for the tribes wrote.
The tribes suggest the proper way for the state to participate in the lawsuit is to do what it's done before -- filing briefs in support of the pipeline as an interested party, albeit one that does not hold the formal status of defendant. Defendants in the case are the Corps and Dakota Access, which is controlled by the company Energy Transfer.
The state's move to intervene comes after an April court hearing, during which an attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice said the Corps would not immediately appeal an unfavorable ruling requiring more environmental study of the pipeline. The attorney also said the agency would not at that time take a stance on whether to require the line to shut down. A federal judge revoked a permit for the pipeline's Missouri River crossing last year and the line is now trespassing on federal land managed by the Corps, which says it has discretion on how to respond.
The state says in court documents that it's not confident the Corps "will continue to be a zealous advocate for the continued and safe operation of DAPL," adding, "nor are the State's interests fully represented by Dakota Access LLC, which has a necessarily more limited and commercial perspective."
It's up to the judge presiding over the case, James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, to decide whether to allow North Dakota to intervene. The fate of the pipeline's continued operation also appears to rest with him.
The Corps in a separate court filing late Monday reiterated that it's evaluating "many factors including some that may be relevant" as to whether the pipeline should shut down while the agency completes the court-ordered environmental review of the pipeline. The agency indicated the review could yield new information that would cause it to support a shutdown, but it said "to date the Corps is not aware of information" that would cause it to change its stance.
The agency is standing by the position it took in court last November when it said the tribes have not met the "high bar" required for a shutdown. The agency argued a shutdown would "cause economic harm and shift oil transport to more risky methods" such as truck and rail.
Standing Rock tribal members are concerned an oil leak from Dakota Access into the Missouri River would harm their water supply, as the pipeline lies just upstream of their reservation.
The tribe has asked Boasberg for an injunction that would force the pipeline to stop operating until the Corps completes its review, which will determine whether it reissues a permit for the line's river crossing. The Corps in November called the tribes' concerns "speculative and abstract."
Boasberg's decision could come at any time, now that the Corps has told him it won't immediately decide on a shutdown.
Earthjustice, the law firm representing Standing Rock, on Monday said that the Corps' latest filing puts the Biden administration on record as opposing a shutdown during the environmental review, which is expected to finish in March 2022. Tribal advocates have been pushing the president to step in and shut down the pipeline, while Dakota Access's supporters have asked him to keep it operating.
In a statement following the Corps' filing, Standing Rock's attorney Jan Hasselman referenced Biden's commitment to address climate change and be more sensitive to Indigenous concerns.
"Given all this, it's baffling that when it comes to the Dakota Access Pipeline, Biden's Army Corps is standing in the way of justice for Standing Rock by opposing a court order to shut down this infrastructure while environmental and safety consequences are fully evaluated," he said.
Pipeline supporters, however, welcomed the Corps' decision to reiterate its previous stance.
"When politics is set aside and science allowed to lead, the Dakota Access pipeline withstands every single challenge -- a reality that today's Army Corps of Engineers' filing reinforced," said Craig Stevens, spokesman for the pro-pipeline GAIN Coalition.
Boasberg has already ordered Dakota Access to stop operating once before when he rescinded the permit last summer. An appeals court blocked part of his ruling, saying he had not justified the shutdown decision, but it kicked the matter back to him for further consideration.
The pipeline company, meanwhile, plans to appeal a separate ruling from federal appellate judges to the U.S. Supreme Court. It will challenge the need for the new environmental review, which the Corps has already begun.
The Corps said Monday that the review process "rigorously explores and objectively evaluates reasonable alternatives" to the pipeline's operation. The line has been pumping oil from the Bakken oil fields to Illinois since 2017. The Corps added that the agency is "committed to robust tribal consultations" during the process.
