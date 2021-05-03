Standing Rock unhappy with DAPL moves by North Dakota, Corps

The tribes suggest the proper way for the state to participate in the lawsuit is to do what it's done before -- filing briefs in support of the pipeline as an interested party, albeit one that does not hold the formal status of defendant. Defendants in the case are the Corps and Dakota Access, which is controlled by the company Energy Transfer.

The state's move to intervene comes after an April court hearing, during which an attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice said the Corps would not immediately appeal an unfavorable ruling requiring more environmental study of the pipeline. The attorney also said the agency would not at that time take a stance on whether to require the line to shut down. A federal judge revoked a permit for the pipeline's Missouri River crossing last year and the line is now trespassing on federal land managed by the Corps, which says it has discretion on how to respond.

The state says in court documents that it's not confident the Corps "will continue to be a zealous advocate for the continued and safe operation of DAPL," adding, "nor are the State's interests fully represented by Dakota Access LLC, which has a necessarily more limited and commercial perspective."