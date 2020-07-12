Standing Rock Tribe cleans up old Sitting Bull College site

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has completed cleanup of asbestos and mold contamination at the old Sitting Bull College site in Fort Yates, paving the way for demolition of the site and eventual redevelopment of the 1-acre property.
The federal Environmental Protection Agency in 2016 awarded the tribe $200,000 for the work through a program that aims to revitalize "brownfield" sites, or those where redevelopment is hampered by hazardous materials or pollutants.
“Completing this important cleanup effort improves public health and safety, reduces blight, and paves the way for redevelopment of the site for the Standing Rock Tribe,” EPA Region 8 Administrator Gregory Sopkin said.
The facility had extensive water damage and mold, along with asbestos in the floor tiles, ceiling and walls, according to EPA.
“Contamination at the building was a major concern among the workers and the tribe. We are very grateful it has been cleaned,” said Hans Bradley, the tribe's brownfields coordinator.
The college's current campus, which fully opened in the fall of 2010 after a 10-year effort that cost about $24 million, is on a hill overlooking the Missouri River. EPA at the request of the tribe assessed the old college site in 2014 and identified the contaminants. The tribe’s Child Protective Services occupied the building until December 2019. It relocated to new office space in Fort Yates after many workers reported health problems, including headaches and asthma, that were attributed to the mold and poor indoor air quality.
The tribe has used federal brownfields funding to complete 12 cleanup and redevelopment projects since 2006. Nationally, the program has provided nearly $1.6 billion in grants since its formation in 1995. There are estimated to be more than 450,000 brownfield sites in the U.S.
EPA recently awarded nearly $177,000 to North Dakota's Department of Environmental Quality for the Brownfield State Response Program, according to U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, both R-N.D. The money will be used for efforts to survey and inventory hazardous substances at brownfield sites around the state and redevelop those properties.
