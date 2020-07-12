Standing Rock Tribe cleans up old Sitting Bull College site

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has completed cleanup of asbestos and mold contamination at the old Sitting Bull College site in Fort Yates, paving the way for demolition of the site and eventual redevelopment of the 1-acre property.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency in 2016 awarded the tribe $200,000 for the work through a program that aims to revitalize "brownfield" sites, or those where redevelopment is hampered by hazardous materials or pollutants.

“Completing this important cleanup effort improves public health and safety, reduces blight, and paves the way for redevelopment of the site for the Standing Rock Tribe,” EPA Region 8 Administrator Gregory Sopkin said.

The facility had extensive water damage and mold, along with asbestos in the floor tiles, ceiling and walls, according to EPA.

“Contamination at the building was a major concern among the workers and the tribe. We are very grateful it has been cleaned,” said Hans Bradley, the tribe's brownfields coordinator.