Standing Rock, Corps urge Supreme Court to reject Dakota Access appeal

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and a federal agency are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reject an appeal of the five-year-old lawsuit over the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The project developer in the appeal seeks to have the high court reinstate a federal permit for the line’s Missouri River crossing.

The justices are expected to decide early next year whether to take up the case. The appeal follows a January ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit affirming part of a lower court order that revoked the permit and required a new environmental review of the pipeline.

“Though the dispute over the pipeline garnered national attention, the D.C. Circuit’s decision plowed no new ground,” lawyers for Standing Rock and other Sioux tribes fighting the pipeline wrote in a brief filed Thursday.

The tribes argued that the justices should decline the pipeline developer’s petition to hear the case because appeals courts are not split on the issues surrounding the dispute. Disagreement among lower courts can prompt the Supreme Court to weigh in on an issue.

The tribes say the D.C. Circuit judges applied a “conventional” review of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' permitting decisions and “found no abuse of discretion” in the lower court’s order revoking the permit.

The Corps permitted the pipeline’s river crossing, which is just upstream from the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation and where tribal members fear a leak could occur and harm their water supply. The pipeline is controlled by Texas-based Energy Transfer, which has long maintained that the line is safe.

Past court decisions have found shortcomings in the Corps' original environmental analysis of the pipeline. The agency began a lengthier review last year and has pushed back the anticipated completion date several times. Attorneys for the Corps said in a court document filed Friday that the study should wrap up in November 2022, two months later than its previous estimate.

The tribes in their brief said that once the review is complete, "The Corps will make a new permitting decision on a new record. In short, the (pipeline company’s) petition presents no question that merits review by this Court.”

The Corps on Friday joined Standing Rock in opposing Dakota Access's appeal. The agency said a question at the heart of the dispute -- whether federal law obligates the agency to prepare a more thorough environmental review -- "will lack any substantial importance after the Corps in fact prepares one."

Dakota Access has transported a significant portion of North Dakota’s oil production since 2017. The pipeline operator filed the appeal with the Supreme Court in September, arguing that lower courts indeed disagree on issues raised in the lawsuit.

If the Supreme Court allows the D.C. Circuit's ruling on the case to stand, it "would establish a novel precedent of breathtaking scope that could delay or thwart any number of other national infrastructure projects," lawyers for Dakota Access wrote at the time.

“The devastating economic and environmental consequences of a potential shutdown of DAPL -- including billions in tax revenues and tens of thousands of jobs for North Dakota and neighboring states -- also warrant this Court’s intervention,” Dakota Access said.

The pipeline extends from the Bakken oil fields of western North Dakota to Illinois. Energy Transfer recently expanded the pipeline’s capacity by building additional pump stations along the pipeline route. The pipeline is expected to one day transport as much as 1.1 million barrels of oil per day, equal to North Dakota’s current daily oil output.

The case before the Supreme Court began when Standing Rock sued in 2016. The tribe has long sought to shut down the pipeline.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

