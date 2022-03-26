'Stand with Ukraine' rally set at Capitol on Sunday

Another show of support for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of the eastern European country is scheduled at the North Dakota Capitol in Bismarck on Sunday.

The "Stand with Ukraine" event is in conjunction with the main event in Washington D.C., according to organizer Sasha Tsibur-Mayer, of Richardton, who grew up in Ukraine and has lived in the U.S. since 1995.

Participants will meet in the Capitol visitor parking lot at 1 p.m. and walk around the Capitol complex. The goal of the event is to thank the U.S. for providing assistance to Ukraine and to encourage continued support. Everyone is welcome.

Russia invaded Ukraine about a month ago.

