'Stand with Ukraine' rally set at Capitol on Sunday

Rally for Ukraine (copy)

Nataliya Tello, left, displays a Ukrainian flag as a group of about 45 people gather on the steps of the state Capitol in Bismarck on March 4 to rally and show support for the eastern European country under invasion by Russia. The rally, attended by several people with ties to Ukraine, was held to bring awareness to North Dakotans about the war and the estimated 1 million refugees fleeing the country. 

 Mike McCleary

Another show of support for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of the eastern European country is scheduled at the North Dakota Capitol in Bismarck on Sunday.

The "Stand with Ukraine" event is in conjunction with the main event in Washington D.C., according to organizer Sasha Tsibur-Mayer, of Richardton, who grew up in Ukraine and has lived in the U.S. since 1995.

Participants will meet in the Capitol visitor parking lot at 1 p.m. and walk around the Capitol complex. The goal of the event is to thank the U.S. for providing assistance to Ukraine and to encourage continued support. Everyone is welcome.

Russia invaded Ukraine about a month ago.

