The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has held the 2023 spring wild turkey license lottery, and 760 licenses remain in nine units.

Remaining licenses will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 8 a.m. Central time on Thursday. Hunters are allowed two licenses for the spring season.

Licenses remain in Unit 06, Bowman County; Unit 13, Dunn County; Unit 19, Grant and Sioux counties and portions of Morton County; Unit 25, McHenry County and portions of Pierce and Ward counties; Unit 30, portions of Morton County; Unit 31, Mountrail County; Unit 44, Slope County; Unit 45, Stark County; and Unit 51, Burke County and portions of Renville, Bottineau and Ward counties.

Applications must be submitted online at the Game and Fish website, https://gf.nd.gov/. Only North Dakota residents are eligible to apply.