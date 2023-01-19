 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spring wild turkey licenses available

  • 0

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is offering 7,412 wild turkey licenses for the 2023 spring hunting season, 235 fewer than last year.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Two of the 22 hunting units have more spring licenses than last year, eight have fewer licenses and 11 remain the same. Unit 21 in Hettinger and Adams counties is again closed due to a lack of turkeys.

Hunters can apply for a license at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. The deadline is Feb. 15.

The spring turkey season opens April 8 and continues through May 14.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Upcoming solar eclipse will be the last one visible from the U.S. for decades

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News