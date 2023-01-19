Spring wild turkey licenses available

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is offering 7,412 wild turkey licenses for the 2023 spring hunting season, 235 fewer than last year.
Two of the 22 hunting units have more spring licenses than last year, eight have fewer licenses and 11 remain the same. Unit 21 in Hettinger and Adams counties is again closed due to a lack of turkeys.
Hunters can apply for a license at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. The deadline is Feb. 15.
The spring turkey season opens April 8 and continues through May 14.