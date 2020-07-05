Spring pheasant count in North Dakota provides optimism after dismal fall

North Dakota’s spring pheasant count is giving hunters reason for optimism after the worst season in decades last fall.
The spring population estimate is up 15% from last year, according to the state Game and Fish Department.
The number of roosters heard crowing this spring was up statewide, with increases ranging from 1% to 18% in the primary pheasant regions. The largest increase was in the southwest, which generally is considered the state's main pheasant hunting region.
“We entered spring with a larger breeding population compared to last year,” said R.J. Gross, the agency’s upland game management biologist. “Hens should be in good physical shape for nesting season, and cover should be plentiful from the residual moisture left from last fall.”
Last fall's wet weather in North Dakota set records, created miserable conditions for hunters and led to the worst pheasant harvest this century, according to Game and Fish data. The number of pheasant hunters declined 16% from the previous year, and the number of birds they killed plummeted 25%.
There had been expectations for a decent hunt overall going into the fall, with last summer’s annual brood survey indicating a 10% boost in the pheasant population statewide. However, it also had showed a 7% drop in bird numbers in the prime southwest pheasant territory, due in part to drought in recent years.
Drought and whether insects will be available to chicks are concerns again this year. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows nearly all of western North Dakota in moderate drought, with a patch in Burleigh, Morton and Oliver counties in severe drought.
“I am hopeful for above-average chick survival due to the lush cover and predicted warm temperatures, but we can use some rain,” Gross said.
Pheasant crowing count surveys are conducted each spring throughout North Dakota. Observers drive specified 20-mile routes, stop at predetermined intervals, and count the number of pheasant roosters heard crowing over a 2-minute period.
The summer brood survey is generally a better indicator of what hunters can expect in the fall. That work will begin in late July and wrap up in September.
This year’s regular pheasant season begins Oct 10. Pheasant hunters spend tens of millions of dollars on travel, food, lodging and other expenses, according to data from North Dakota Tourism.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
