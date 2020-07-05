Spring pheasant count in North Dakota provides optimism after dismal fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota’s spring pheasant count is giving hunters reason for optimism after the worst season in decades last fall.

The spring population estimate is up 15% from last year, according to the state Game and Fish Department.

The number of roosters heard crowing this spring was up statewide, with increases ranging from 1% to 18% in the primary pheasant regions. The largest increase was in the southwest, which generally is considered the state's main pheasant hunting region.

“We entered spring with a larger breeding population compared to last year,” said R.J. Gross, the agency’s upland game management biologist. “Hens should be in good physical shape for nesting season, and cover should be plentiful from the residual moisture left from last fall.”

Last fall's wet weather in North Dakota set records, created miserable conditions for hunters and led to the worst pheasant harvest this century, according to Game and Fish data. The number of pheasant hunters declined 16% from the previous year, and the number of birds they killed plummeted 25%.