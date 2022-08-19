 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spill near Williston contaminates Plum Creek

About 60 gallons of diesel fuel and 20 gallons of hydraulic oil spilled after a truck rollover near Williston, with heavy rains washing some of it into Plum Creek.

Energyve notified state agencies of the incident Wednesday about 10 miles southeast of Williston. The company reported that the spill has been contained and cleanup is ongoing. 

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality has inspected the site and will monitor the investigation and remediation. 

Reach Jackie Jahfetson at 701-250-8252 or jackie.jahfetson@bismarcktribune.com.

