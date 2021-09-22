Special deer license refunds offered in Bismarck region due to disease outbreak

“With the help of public reports, we are able to get a pretty good idea on where the outbreak is occurring,” state Wildlife Chief Casey Anderson said.

Game and Fish is offering refunds for more than 400 special herd-reduction bow season license holders in south Bismarck-Mandan and northern Burleigh County. Those special licenses allow hunters to pursue deer in certain areas such as within city limits, on state Corrections Department land and at the federal Northern Great Plains Research Laboratory in Mandan, to reduce problem deer, according to Bahnson.

It's possible the EHD outbreak is more widespread. The reports Game and Fish has received so far "might be a little bit habitat-driven, and there might be a little bit of reporting bias ... where people live and recreate," Bahnson said.

Outbreaks end only after a hard freeze kills off the midges. That hasn't happened yet this fall, and the department will continue to take reports of sick or dead deer at https://gf.nd.gov/wildlife/diseases/mortality-report through the opening weekend of pheasant season, Oct. 9-10, when bird hunters will be covering a much broader area of the state. Officials then will decide whether the outbreak warrants refunds for the deer gun hunting season, which starts Nov. 5.