Special deer license refunds offered in Bismarck region due to disease outbreak

North Dakota wildlife officials are offering refunds on hundreds of special deer hunting bow licenses in the Bismarck-Mandan region due to an outbreak of disease in whitetails.
The severity of the outbreak is still being investigated, and it's possible the Game and Fish Department might offer more refunds before the start of the November gun season, as it did last year.
Epizootic hemorrhagic disease -- commonly called EHD -- is a viral disease transmitted by biting midges. It's been present in North Dakota for decades, and there's a low level of activity in the state most years. But sometimes environmental conditions create perfect breeding areas for the insects, and outbreaks occur.
That happened last year in southwestern North Dakota. The disease was documented again this year in August, with the Bismarck-Mandan region appearing to be the hardest-hit area, with smaller outbreaks elsewhere in the state. Game and Fish asked people to report sick or dead deer to help them gauge the extent of the problem.
Reports now number about 370, and "that's a lot," Game and Fish Wildlife Veterinarian Charlie Bahnson said Wednesday.
The most heavily affected area is along the Missouri River from just south of Bismarck-Mandan to the Garrison Dam, as well as a smaller area near Williston, according to the department.
“With the help of public reports, we are able to get a pretty good idea on where the outbreak is occurring,” state Wildlife Chief Casey Anderson said.
Game and Fish is offering refunds for more than 400 special herd-reduction bow season license holders in south Bismarck-Mandan and northern Burleigh County. Those special licenses allow hunters to pursue deer in certain areas such as within city limits, on state Corrections Department land and at the federal Northern Great Plains Research Laboratory in Mandan, to reduce problem deer, according to Bahnson.
It's possible the EHD outbreak is more widespread. The reports Game and Fish has received so far "might be a little bit habitat-driven, and there might be a little bit of reporting bias ... where people live and recreate," Bahnson said.
Outbreaks end only after a hard freeze kills off the midges. That hasn't happened yet this fall, and the department will continue to take reports of sick or dead deer at https://gf.nd.gov/wildlife/diseases/mortality-report through the opening weekend of pheasant season, Oct. 9-10, when bird hunters will be covering a much broader area of the state. Officials then will decide whether the outbreak warrants refunds for the deer gun hunting season, which starts Nov. 5.
“Tracking an outbreak like this would not be possible without the public's involvement,” Anderson said.
Game and Fish last year offered license refunds to more than 9,000 deer hunters, and only about 400 hunters took up the offer. There also was an outbreak in 2011, and only about 300 of 13,000 possible hunters requested a refund.
