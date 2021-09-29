Speakers talk wary investors, crypto mining at North Dakota coal event

There’s increasing pressure on companies such as MDU to make voluntary disclosures on issues such as the steps it’s taking to reduce emissions, or the diversity of its workforce, Kivisto said. Federal regulators might require such disclosures down the road, she said.

North Dakota Transmission Authority Director John Weeda also spoke at the conference, offering observations on the power grid as more and more states set emissions reduction requirements in an effort to curb climate change.

“It’s a tremendous curve coming at us,” he said.

Weeda cannot envision a reliable power grid that does not have “a substantial amount” of energy that can be called upon on-demand on bitterly cold days when electricity needs soar.

Coal has that attribute, but renewables such as wind and solar power don’t, and battery storage technology that could potentially make up for it has not advanced enough, Weeda said.

“We have to have practical goals,” he said.

Weeda also touched on another trend emerging within North Dakota’s power sector: cryptocurrency mining.