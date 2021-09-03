 Skip to main content
Speakers set for North Dakota Petroleum Council annual meeting
Ryan Zinke

Former U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke speaks in Bismarck in May 2018 during the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference.

 Tom Stromme

The North Dakota Petroleum Council's annual meeting is set for Sept. 21-23 at the Rough Rider Center in Watford City.

Speakers include former U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, Oasis Petroleum CEO Daniel Brown and Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation Tribal Chairman Mark Fox.

“We are excited to highlight the development we’ve been seeing in the western communities where we operate, including technology enhancements and growth opportunities,” Petroleum Council President Ron Ness said. “Industry and government experts will also share their perspectives on what to expect in the Bakken in the coming years.”

Registration is available online at bit.ly/3yH7kVH.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

