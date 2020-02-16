Southwest North Dakota highways to see seasonal load restrictions

North Dakota's Department of Transportation will be adding seasonal load restrictions to state highways in the southwest effective at 7 a.m. Central time on Thursday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Highways with load restrictions are west of and including Highway 49 to the Montana border and south of and including Highway 21 to the South Dakota border, including Highway 8 from the junction of Highway 21 south to the South Dakota border.

Motorists are encouraged to check the load restriction map daily, as restrictions might change quickly due to weather. Statewide seasonal load restriction information is available by calling 511 or going online at www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info. Load restriction email updates also are available at http://www.dot.nd.gov/roadreport/loadlimit/loadlimitinfo.asp.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0