Source water spills in Williams County

A spill of "source water" occurred this week at a groundwater extraction facility in Williams County, the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality reported Thursday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A damaged gasket caused equipment at the Hess Corp. site to fail on Tuesday, leading to the spill, the department said. The company estimates that 377 barrels or 15,834 gallons of the fluid leaked, and some impacted farmland.

Source water has a higher salt content than fresh water but less than the fluid commonly known as brine, saltwater or produced water that comes up alongside oil and gas in wells.

Environmental Quality staff have visited the site 8 miles southeast of Ray and will continue to monitor cleanup, the department said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.