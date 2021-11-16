 Skip to main content
Soldiers, law officers to conduct training exercise on Capitol grounds

The North Dakota National Guard’s 81st Civil Support Team will conduct a joint training exercise with the state Highway Patrol and the Health Department's laboratory on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 a.m.

The scenario involves officials responding to a suspicious package. The exercise will be conducted initially on the northwest corner of the state Capitol grounds and in the vicinity of the governor’s office. There will be military vehicles and equipment in the parking lot.

Exercise participants will move to the state lab between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The public entrance on the south side of the Capitol building will remain open, and state operations will continue as normal.

