Soldier killed in World War II to be buried Friday; Nies was POW in Germany

U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Walter Nies

The remains of a soldier killed during World War II are being buried Friday in north central South Dakota.

U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Walter Nies, a native of Eureka, South Dakota, was the tail gunner aboard a B-17F Flying Fortress bomber while serving with the 96th Bombardment Squadron. He was on a plane that crash-landed on a beach in Montenegro after being attacked by German fighters while returning to its home base in Italy following a bombing run in Bulgaria in 1944.

The crew was captured by the Germans and sent to a prisoner of war camp in Heydekrug, Germany, where Nies died May 28, 1944, after being shot. The Germans said he was trying to escape; U.S. prisoner testimony following the war claimed Nies was shot while on his way to the latrine. He was 23.

The American Graves Registration Command was unable to recover his remains after the war. His remains were declared nonrecoverable in March 1954. In 2019 the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency partnered with an American archaeological group that had been investigating the site, finding possible grave sites for three missing Americans. The agency then partnered with a Lithuanian archeological group to excavate the sites in August 2021 and transferred the remains to the DPAA Laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska for analysis.

Nies was accounted for this past August. His remains were identified using material and circumstantial evidence as well as dental, anthropological and DNA analysis.

His name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at Luxembourg American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, along with others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

He will be buried Friday at Johannestal Baptist Cemetery in South Dakota's McPherson County. Graveside services will be performed by Carlsen Funeral Home and Crematory, of Ashley, North Dakota.

For more information on Nies, go to bit.ly/3UHVky3. To learn more about efforts to account for missing soldiers, go to www.dpaa.mil.

