 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Soldier killed during Korean War being laid to rest at Standing Rock; Little Bear's remains ID'd in July

  • 0
melvin little bear.jfif

Army Pfc. Melvin Little Bear

 PROVIDED

The remains of a soldier killed during the Korean War will be buried at the All Nations Veterans Cemetery on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation on Friday.

Army Pfc. Melvin Little Bear, a Standing Rock native, was a member of A Battery, 15th Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action Feb. 13, 1951, after his unit was attacked by Chinese forces in Changbong-ni, South Korea.

Little Bear was captured and held a prisoner of war at a camp in Changsong, North Korea, where he died in captivity on or about July 21, 1951, at age 21, according to the U.S. Army Human Resources Command. The conclusion about his fate is based on repatriated POW reports and information from Chinese and North Korean forces.

Remains from the POW camp were returned to United Nations Command in the fall of 1954 but could not be identified. They were buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii, but disinterred in November 2019 for DNA analysis at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.

People are also reading…

Little Bear's remains were identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency this past July based on circumstantial evidence as well as dental, anthropological and DNA analysis.

His name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, along with the others still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Graveside services Friday at the cemetery will be performed by Kesling Funeral Home, of Mobridge, South Dakota.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Dakota AG condemns teen's death after alleged argument; no corroboration of political motive

North Dakota AG condemns teen's death after alleged argument; no corroboration of political motive

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley is condemning the violent death of an 18-year-old allegedly struck by a man who said he drove his SUV into the victim after a political argument. According to a probably cause affidavit, Shannon Brandt told a 911 dispatcher that he struck Cayler Ellingson early Sunday in McHenry because the teenager was threatening him, and that the teen was part of a “Republican extremist group.” Investigators say they have been unable to corroborate Brandt's claims. He has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death. Officials say a breath test Sunday showed Brandt's blood alcohol level was above the legal limit to drive.

South Dakota investigation weighs Noem's use of state plane

South Dakota investigation weighs Noem's use of state plane

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is under investigation for using a state-owned airplane to fly to political events and bring family members with her on trips. But the decision on whether to prosecute the Republican governor likely hinges on how a county prosecutor interprets an untested law that was passed by voters in 2006. State law allows the aircraft only to be used “in the conduct of state business.” But Noem attended events hosted by political organizations. State plane logs also show that Noem often had family members join her on in-state flights in 2019. It blurred the lines between official travel and attending family events, including her son’s prom and her daughter’s wedding.

Brother accused of fatally strangling sister in South Dakota

Brother accused of fatally strangling sister in South Dakota

A South Dakota man accused of killing his sister by strangulation is being held on $100,000 cash bond. Twenty-eight-year-old Nicklaus Houchin is charged with first-degree manslaughter in Thursday’s death of 31-year-old Danielle Houchin of Rapid City. Police say the brother and sister were in a vehicle with several others when the siblings got into a physical fight. Rapid City Police Department spokesman Brendyn Medina said the altercation occurred inside the vehicle where the woman was strangled. According to authorities, the group drove to the Rushmore Crossing shopping center before calling 911.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine counteroffensive: Slow advances near the eastern hub of Lyman

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News