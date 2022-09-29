Soldier killed during Korean War being laid to rest at Standing Rock; Little Bear's remains ID'd in July

The remains of a soldier killed during the Korean War will be buried at the All Nations Veterans Cemetery on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation on Friday.

Army Pfc. Melvin Little Bear, a Standing Rock native, was a member of A Battery, 15th Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action Feb. 13, 1951, after his unit was attacked by Chinese forces in Changbong-ni, South Korea.

Little Bear was captured and held a prisoner of war at a camp in Changsong, North Korea, where he died in captivity on or about July 21, 1951, at age 21, according to the U.S. Army Human Resources Command. The conclusion about his fate is based on repatriated POW reports and information from Chinese and North Korean forces.

Remains from the POW camp were returned to United Nations Command in the fall of 1954 but could not be identified. They were buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii, but disinterred in November 2019 for DNA analysis at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.

Little Bear's remains were identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency this past July based on circumstantial evidence as well as dental, anthropological and DNA analysis.

His name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, along with the others still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Graveside services Friday at the cemetery will be performed by Kesling Funeral Home, of Mobridge, South Dakota.