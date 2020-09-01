 Skip to main content
Software to help North Dakota counties improve cybersecurity ahead of election

North Dakota state Capitol

The North Dakota state Capitol in Bismarck is offset by flowers in full bloom in June 2018.

 Mike McCleary

North Dakota’s Information Technology Department this week announced free anti-malware software is available for counties, as a move to improve cybersecurity in advance of the November election.

The department provides installation, licenses and self-service access for counties and cities. The software also is available for K-12 schools due to virtual and hybrid classroom models amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is one piece of our larger initiative to strengthen the cybersecurity posture of all state and local government entities,” State Chief Information Security Officer Kevin Ford said in a statement. “It is a timely opportunity to offer our counties and election officials next-generation cybersecurity capabilities.”

The department is bearing the costs per device due to the pandemic.

