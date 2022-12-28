 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snowmobile app available for North Dakota trails

North Dakota Parks and Rec snowmobile registration info

Snowmobilers in North Dakota now have access to an interactive trail map and a mobile app developed by the state Parks and Recreation Department and Snowmobile North Dakota.

The app tracks trips and current location using GPS, gives updates on trail conditions and the location of nearby amenities, and allows users to save and load itineraries. The basic version is free to download on both Apple and Android products and does not require data usage. More features are available on the pro version.

The interactive trail map is also available online via desktop computer for riders to learn more about what the state snowmobile trails have to offer. It includes the same trail status features and amenity icons as the mobile app, and also has a Plan Your Trip function providing turn-by-turn directions and total mileage from point A to point B as selected by the user. Online trail maps and current trail conditions can be found at www.snowmobilend.org/.

The state has 13 snowmobile trails totaling 2,800 miles. They are maintained by members of Snowmobile North Dakota. They are open through April, as long as they have 4 inches of packed snow.

North Dakota Parks and Rec snowmobile safety when crossing ice

Snowmobile safety by North Dakota Parks and Rec
