Snow, ice to impact state as April begins

The Bismarck-Mandan area could see up to 3 inches of snow by early Friday, with the Linton and Ashley areas to the southeast potentially seeing double that amount, according to the National Weather Service.

A first round of winter weather moving east out of Montana was expected to drop as much as 8 inches of snow in far northwestern North Dakota by the end of Wednesday, with half a foot in the Williston area and an inch or 2 in the New Town and Minot areas. Slippery roads and "significant" blowing and drifting were expected to hamper travel.

A second wave of snow is expected to move out of Wyoming on Thursday into early Friday, with the James River Valley in southeastern North Dakota catching the brunt of the system. Up to 4 inches of snow is forecast for the Jamestown and Linton areas, with up to half a foot for the Ashley area.

Along with the snow, the system could produce a "light glaze" of ice in south central and southeastern North Dakota, according to the weather service. Slippery roads and patching blowing snow are expected.

Lesser amounts of snow are expected to the west and north on Thursday, but those areas also could see icy conditions.