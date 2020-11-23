 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Slumped Theodore Roosevelt National Park road gets funding

Slumped Theodore Roosevelt National Park road gets funding

{{featured_button_text}}
Theodore Roosevelt National Park road failure

Theodore Roosevelt National Park's South Unit scenic drive has seen several road failures, including slumping and sinkholes, between its loop junction and the old east entrance.

 PROVIDED

The repair of a slumped section of roadway in the South Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park has been selected as a priority project by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D., announced Friday that the project will receive funding through the Great American Outdoors Act. The senators and Gov. Doug Burgum took Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to tour that section of the park.

Bernhardt listed the Scenic Loop Drive as a fiscal year 2021 priority project under the Restore Our Parks Act. About $50 million will go to National Park Service deferred maintenance projects in North Dakota, according to Hoeven's office.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News