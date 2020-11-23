Slumped Theodore Roosevelt National Park road gets funding

The repair of a slumped section of roadway in the South Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park has been selected as a priority project by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D., announced Friday that the project will receive funding through the Great American Outdoors Act. The senators and Gov. Doug Burgum took Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to tour that section of the park.

Bernhardt listed the Scenic Loop Drive as a fiscal year 2021 priority project under the Restore Our Parks Act. About $50 million will go to National Park Service deferred maintenance projects in North Dakota, according to Hoeven's office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0