SkyWest ordered to continue Devils Lake, Jamestown service

The U.S. Department of Transportation has ordered an airline to continue subsidized service in Devils Lake and Jamestown until a replacement service is found.

SkyWest Airlines last week gave notice it planned to discontinue its service at the two airports, effective in 90 days, according to a letter from North Dakota's congressional delegation, which urged DOT's order.

SkyWest is the only air carrier serving the two cities. The two airports have 12 round-trip flights per week to Denver, according to the delegation.

DOT has ordered SkyWest to continue the level of service required under its Essential Air Service contracts until the department finds replacement service, according to the delegation. The agency also has requested proposals from air carriers to serve the communities.

The Essential Air Service program subsidizes airline flights to communities that are far from a hub airport and would otherwise have no service.

U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, all R-N.D., told Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, "Access to continued, reliable commercial air service for Jamestown, Devils Lake and the surrounding communities is necessary to continue economic growth and opportunities in the region and to meet the needs of the traveling public.

“Air service demand in North Dakota has significantly increased from previous years. Notably, of the eight commercial service airports in North Dakota, Jamestown and Devils Lake airports are the only that have seen an increase in boardings year-over-year from January 2019," the delegation said. "Clearly, now is not the time to cease commercial air service to these communities.”

