 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Simulated threat exercise planned at Underwood School

  • 0

Officials in McLean County on Wednesday are staging a simulated active shooter exercise at the Underwood School.

First responders, county and state officials, and others will train on how to respond to such a situation.

The public is asked to stay away from the school while the exercise is conducted in the afternoon and evening.

Patients with simulated injuries will be placed on the scene for responders to deal with. Garrison hospital officials and

Sanford Health's helicopter also will be participating.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Dakota lawmaker quits panel leadership after texts with inmate

North Dakota lawmaker quits panel leadership after texts with inmate

North Dakota's longest-serving state senator has resigned as head of a panel that oversees the Legislature’s business between sessions. The resignation comes just days after a published report that Republican Ray Holmberg had exchanged scores of text messages with a man jailed on child pornography charges. The Forum of Fargo reported that Holmberg exchanged 72 text messages with Nicholas James Morgan-Derosier as Morgan-Derosier was in jail on state child pornography charges. He told the Forum that his text messages with Morgan-Derosier were related to “a variety of things” but that he no longer has them.

Josh Duhamel gets new contract to promote North Dakota

Josh Duhamel gets new contract to promote North Dakota

Hollywood actor and “Transformers” star Josh Duhamel will continue to promote his home state of North Dakota. The state's tourism agency confirmed Tuesday to The Associated Press that the star of several “Transformers” movies will be paid $75,000 to be the face of the state’s tourism campaign for the next two years. Duhamel already has earned more than $1 million since 2013 to help lure visitors to North Dakota. Duhamel is from Minot, a city in the north-central part of the state. Tourism officials have said the advertising campaign featuring Duhamel has resulted in more than $100 for every dollar in state funding spent.

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelensky congratulates 'true friend of Ukraine' Macron on re-election

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News