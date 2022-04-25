Simulated threat exercise planned at Underwood School

Officials in McLean County on Wednesday are staging a simulated active shooter exercise at the Underwood School.
First responders, county and state officials, and others will train on how to respond to such a situation.
The public is asked to stay away from the school while the exercise is conducted in the afternoon and evening.
Patients with simulated injuries will be placed on the scene for responders to deal with. Garrison hospital officials and
Sanford Health's helicopter also will be participating.