Silver Alert issued for missing Dickinson man

State officials announced completion Monday of a mineral ownership dispute that pays $130 million to private mineral owners and oil and gas operators. North Dakota’s five-member, governor-led Land Board said the completion of the Missouri River acreage adjustment was finished 11 months ahead of schedule. The 2017 Legislature commissioned a survey to determine the ordinary high water mark on the river west of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. The legislation also required the Land Board to work with oil and gas operators to adjust state leases and related revenues to reflect the new acreage ownership determined by the survey.