Silver Alert issued for missing Dickinson man

silver.png

Larry Custer

 PROVIDED

Authorities are seeking the public's help finding an 80-year-old Dickinson man.

Larry Custer's last known whereabouts were his home at 10:30 p.m. Mountain time Tuesday. Authorities issued a Silver Alert for him early Wednesday.

Custer is white, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be driving a red 2008 Ford Taurus with North Dakota license plate 755BCU. The car has a front headlight out and damage to the driver-side door.

Custer was last seen wearing blue jeans, a multi-color Western shirt and a black winter coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dickinson Police Department at 701-456-7759.

