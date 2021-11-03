 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Silver Alert issued for Bismarck teenager

  • 0
chase hurdle.jpg

Chase Hurdle

 PROVIDED

Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a Bismarck teenager who is missing and possibly disoriented.

Chase Wade Hurdle, an 18-year-old high school student, has amnesia issues and might not know who or where he is, according to police.

Hurdle is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown eyes. He was last seen at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday on foot near Memorial Bridge, wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and plastic framed glasses. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police Sgt. Mark Gaddis at 701-223-1212.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

COP26: French astronaut recounts seeing natural disasters from space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News