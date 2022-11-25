 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Shoppers hit Bismarck stores on Black Friday; retailers expect good holiday season

  • 0
Black Friday at Bismarck Best Buy 2022

Francis Akazaawie browses watches at Best Buy in Bismarck on Friday morning. He left Hettinger at 1 a.m. local time to be in line in time for doors to open at the electronics store in north Bismarck on Black Friday. 

 JACK DURA

Francis Akazaawie was up earlier than most to be ready when Best Buy in Bismarck opened at 5 a.m. for Black Friday.

"I left at 1 o'clock Hettinger time, just to make it down here in time," he said as the doors opened at the store in north Bismarck.

He was one of many shoppers in search of deals the day after Thanksgiving, the traditional start of the holiday shopping season. North Dakota retailers in general are expecting another good season, despite challenges including inflation, according to the head of a state trade group. While big-box stores opened on Black Friday, many smaller local businesses were looking ahead one day, to Small Business Saturday.

Akazaawie, who had been waiting in line at Best Buy for about 30 minutes, was shopping for mobile phones and watches, and planned to shop for potentially better deals at Walmart, too. He said he shops every year on Black Friday in Bismarck.

People are also reading…

Kyle Hawkbear, of McLaughlin, South Dakota, stayed in a hotel to be up at 4:30 a.m. for shopping at Best Buy. He was looking for computer parts and a gaming monitor.

He said he's not a regular Black Friday shopper, though he planned to visit Walmart and other stores in Bismarck before returning home on Saturday.

Brothers Jack and Hunter Byberg, of Bismarck, were perusing Best Buy, too.

"Parents gave us some things to buy," said Hunter, a high school student.

They usually shop every year on Black Friday, and planned to visit Walmart, Kohls and Target.

Black Friday at Best Buy in Bismarck 2022

Brothers Jack and Hunter Byberg, of Bismarck, perused Best Buy on Black Friday. 

Shawn Shane, of Mandan, said he hoped to find good deals at Best Buy on tech products such as Apple AirPods and gaming consoles.

Black Friday shopping is becoming a tradition for him; last year he was at the Mall of America in Minneapolis.

"Definitely the best time (to buy); good deals on pretty much anything," he said while waiting in line.

Holiday sales

The National Retail Federation predicts holiday shopping sales will increase between 6% and 8% over 2021 -- a smaller increase than last year's record-shattering 13.5% jump, but higher than the average over the past 10 years of 4.9%.

“While consumers are feeling the pressure of inflation and higher prices, and while there is continued stratification with consumer spending and behavior among households at different income levels, consumers remain resilient and continue to engage in commerce,” said Matthew Shay, president and CEO of the nation’s largest retail trade group. “In the face of these challenges, many households will supplement spending with savings and credit to provide a cushion and result in a positive holiday season.”

North Dakota typically sees a little higher holiday sales increase than the national prediction, according to North Dakota Retail Association President Mike Rud. He expects that to play out again this year, with a "best-case scenario" of 3-4% above the national increase.

"When you talk about inflation, when those periods hit us, we usually do pretty well" in North Dakota, Rud said. "We're somewhat insulated because of our strong energy patch and our strong agriculture sector."

Still, people are "feeling the pinch," he said, particularly those with household incomes of less than $75,000 annually, and looking to find holiday deals that are the hallmark of Black Friday.

A record-setting blizzard earlier this month cut into shopping days, but most people don't really consider the holiday shopping season to be underway until around Thanksgiving, according to Rud. That's despite some businesses beginning to offer "Black Friday" deals around Halloween this year, he said.

Mike Rud

Mike Rud is the president of the North Dakota Retail Association.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

An estimated 166 million people nationwide are expected to shop from Thanksgiving Day through the weekend and into Cyber Monday this year, according to the National Retail Federation. Cyber Monday focuses on online retailers.

"There are going to be sales out there that are too good to pass up, and a lot of it is tradition," Rud said of people hitting the stores this weekend. "A lot of families go out and do Black Friday as a tradition, and a lot of people are just looking to get out and about."

He also noted that "it sounds like it's going to be a really nice weekend."

The National Weather Service forecast called for high temperatures in Bismarck-Mandan in the mid-40s on Friday, and in the mid-to-upper-30s on Saturday and Sunday, with no precipitation.

North Dakotans in general have gotten past the coronavirus pandemic, and many likely have federal COVID-19 aid still sitting in bank accounts, Rud said.

"Christmas is still very important to people; they want to give their loved ones gifts," he said. "The numbers look really positive right now. I think the attitude among retailers is pretty positive."

Rud does not expect staffing shortages to hamper stores.

"I think most will do everything they can to stay open as long as they can to accommodate customers," he said, adding that 20% of annual national retail sales come in the five-week holiday shopping season.

"It's their harvest season, so to speak," Rud said. "The crops have got to come in."

Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday traditionally follows Black Friday and aims to get shoppers to spend part of their holiday budgets at smaller local businesses. American Express founded it in 2010, and the U.S. Small Business Administration began co-sponsoring it the next year.

"Small businesses still need our support now more than ever as they continue to fight the long-term effects of the pandemic and transition to stable, steady growth," Al Haut, SBA North Dakota district director, said in a statement.

Bismarck Mayor Mike Schmitz this week signed a proclamation urging residents "to support small businesses and merchants on Small Business Saturday and throughout the year."

The Downtowners association in Bismarck offers a shopping app and an online brochure to promote Small Business Saturday deals. More information can be found at bit.ly/3XmWi5h.

Mandan is hosting the annual Shop Hop and traditional Santa’s Arrival on Small Business Saturday.

Shoppers who visit five or more participating Mandan merchants will have a chance to win $500 in Mandan Bucks, which can be spent at Mandan businesses, plus other prizes.

The Santa’s Arrival parade starts at 12:30 p.m. from Collins Avenue, heading west to Dykshoorn Park and the Morton Mandan Public Library. There will be activities in the park throughout the afternoon, and Santa will be at the library from 1-3 p.m. followed by a movie.

Main Street from Second Avenue Northwest to Fourth Avenue Northwest will be closed for the events from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Third Avenue Northwest also will be closed to traffic from Main Street to the alley. Motorists are encouraged to use First Street as a detour.

For more information, go to www.VisitMandan.com or follow Visit Mandan on Facebook and Instagram.

The Sacred Pipe Resource Center nonprofit will be hosting the sixth annual Native Arts, Crafts & Entrepreneur Fair on Small Business Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bismarck Event Center's Exhibit Hall C. The event has grown from four vendors in the first year to 30 this year.

“We are so excited about the growth of the event, and how many artists and small business owners are choosing to get involved and help support each other," center Executive Director Cheryl Kary said.

NBC reports that discounts have become hard to find as inflation has reached a four-decade high, hitting 7.7% last month. This holiday season, retailers are hoping deep discounts will encourage Americans to shop in stores and online.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man injured in vehicle-bus collision dies from injuries

Man injured in vehicle-bus collision dies from injuries

A man whose crossover SUV collided with a school bus in northwestern North Dakota earlier this week has died from his injuries. The Highway Patrol says 79-year-old Carmie Nelson, of Kenmare, died Friday at a Minot hospital. He was driving a Ford Edge Tuesday afternoon that struck the bus on a highway in Ward County near Carpio. The patrol says the bus failed to yield to oncoming traffic. A passenger in the Ford, 90-year-old Helen Nelson, of Kenmare, suffered serious injuries. Her condition has not been released. The 79-year-old driver of the school bus and seven juvenile students riding the bus were not injured. The crash remains under investigation.

Former Three Affiliated Tribes official sentenced to prison for bribery

Former Three Affiliated Tribes official sentenced to prison for bribery

A former Three Affiliated Tribes official was sentenced Monday to six years and three months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a scheme that involved soliciting and accepting bribes and kickbacks from a construction contractor on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Frank Charles Grady, of Billings, Montana, was a tribal business council representative for the Three Affiliated Tribes. Grady allegedly solicited and accepted bribes and kickbacks for more than $260,000 from a contractor. Authorities say Grady used his official position to help the contractor’s business by awarding contracts, fabricating bids and managing fraudulent invoices.

Montana's largest wind farm fires up

Montana's largest wind farm fires up

Southeast Montana’s Clearwater Wind Project, located 30 miles northeast from Miles City, began generating electricity for Puget Sound Energy this month.

Firefighters rescue doe, fawn from icy Montana river

Firefighters rescue doe, fawn from icy Montana river

Firefighters in western Montana have pulled a doe and her fawn from the icy Clark Fork River in sub-zero temperatures. Missoula firefighter Brett Cunniff says the deer darted up the bank and ran away after they were rescued Friday morning, so crews hope they're OK. Someone reported the deer had fallen through the ice at about 7:30 a.m. The National Weather Service says the temperature at the time was minus 3 degrees Fahrenheit. Fire crews used a ladder and ropes to pull the animals to safety. Cuniff says such rescues are not uncommon, but they usually involve dogs. He says he's never been involved in rescuing a deer before.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

NATO chief: 'Putin is failing in Ukraine' and responding with brutal strikes on civilians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News