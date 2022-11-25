Shoppers hit Bismarck stores on Black Friday; retailers expect good holiday season

Francis Akazaawie was up earlier than most to be ready when Best Buy in Bismarck opened at 5 a.m. for Black Friday.

"I left at 1 o'clock Hettinger time, just to make it down here in time," he said as the doors opened at the store in north Bismarck.

He was one of many shoppers in search of deals the day after Thanksgiving, the traditional start of the holiday shopping season. North Dakota retailers in general are expecting another good season, despite challenges including inflation, according to the head of a state trade group. While big-box stores opened on Black Friday, many smaller local businesses were looking ahead one day, to Small Business Saturday.

Akazaawie, who had been waiting in line at Best Buy for about 30 minutes, was shopping for mobile phones and watches, and planned to shop for potentially better deals at Walmart, too. He said he shops every year on Black Friday in Bismarck.

Kyle Hawkbear, of McLaughlin, South Dakota, stayed in a hotel to be up at 4:30 a.m. for shopping at Best Buy. He was looking for computer parts and a gaming monitor.

He said he's not a regular Black Friday shopper, though he planned to visit Walmart and other stores in Bismarck before returning home on Saturday.

Brothers Jack and Hunter Byberg, of Bismarck, were perusing Best Buy, too.

"Parents gave us some things to buy," said Hunter, a high school student.

They usually shop every year on Black Friday, and planned to visit Walmart, Kohls and Target.

Shawn Shane, of Mandan, said he hoped to find good deals at Best Buy on tech products such as Apple AirPods and gaming consoles.

Black Friday shopping is becoming a tradition for him; last year he was at the Mall of America in Minneapolis.

"Definitely the best time (to buy); good deals on pretty much anything," he said while waiting in line.

Holiday sales

The National Retail Federation predicts holiday shopping sales will increase between 6% and 8% over 2021 -- a smaller increase than last year's record-shattering 13.5% jump, but higher than the average over the past 10 years of 4.9%.

“While consumers are feeling the pressure of inflation and higher prices, and while there is continued stratification with consumer spending and behavior among households at different income levels, consumers remain resilient and continue to engage in commerce,” said Matthew Shay, president and CEO of the nation’s largest retail trade group. “In the face of these challenges, many households will supplement spending with savings and credit to provide a cushion and result in a positive holiday season.”

North Dakota typically sees a little higher holiday sales increase than the national prediction, according to North Dakota Retail Association President Mike Rud. He expects that to play out again this year, with a "best-case scenario" of 3-4% above the national increase.

"When you talk about inflation, when those periods hit us, we usually do pretty well" in North Dakota, Rud said. "We're somewhat insulated because of our strong energy patch and our strong agriculture sector."

Still, people are "feeling the pinch," he said, particularly those with household incomes of less than $75,000 annually, and looking to find holiday deals that are the hallmark of Black Friday.

A record-setting blizzard earlier this month cut into shopping days, but most people don't really consider the holiday shopping season to be underway until around Thanksgiving, according to Rud. That's despite some businesses beginning to offer "Black Friday" deals around Halloween this year, he said.

An estimated 166 million people nationwide are expected to shop from Thanksgiving Day through the weekend and into Cyber Monday this year, according to the National Retail Federation. Cyber Monday focuses on online retailers.

"There are going to be sales out there that are too good to pass up, and a lot of it is tradition," Rud said of people hitting the stores this weekend. "A lot of families go out and do Black Friday as a tradition, and a lot of people are just looking to get out and about."

He also noted that "it sounds like it's going to be a really nice weekend."

The National Weather Service forecast called for high temperatures in Bismarck-Mandan in the mid-40s on Friday, and in the mid-to-upper-30s on Saturday and Sunday, with no precipitation.

North Dakotans in general have gotten past the coronavirus pandemic, and many likely have federal COVID-19 aid still sitting in bank accounts, Rud said.

"Christmas is still very important to people; they want to give their loved ones gifts," he said. "The numbers look really positive right now. I think the attitude among retailers is pretty positive."

Rud does not expect staffing shortages to hamper stores.

"I think most will do everything they can to stay open as long as they can to accommodate customers," he said, adding that 20% of annual national retail sales come in the five-week holiday shopping season.

"It's their harvest season, so to speak," Rud said. "The crops have got to come in."

Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday traditionally follows Black Friday and aims to get shoppers to spend part of their holiday budgets at smaller local businesses. American Express founded it in 2010, and the U.S. Small Business Administration began co-sponsoring it the next year.

"Small businesses still need our support now more than ever as they continue to fight the long-term effects of the pandemic and transition to stable, steady growth," Al Haut, SBA North Dakota district director, said in a statement.

Bismarck Mayor Mike Schmitz this week signed a proclamation urging residents "to support small businesses and merchants on Small Business Saturday and throughout the year."

The Downtowners association in Bismarck offers a shopping app and an online brochure to promote Small Business Saturday deals. More information can be found at bit.ly/3XmWi5h.

Mandan is hosting the annual Shop Hop and traditional Santa’s Arrival on Small Business Saturday.

Shoppers who visit five or more participating Mandan merchants will have a chance to win $500 in Mandan Bucks, which can be spent at Mandan businesses, plus other prizes.

The Santa’s Arrival parade starts at 12:30 p.m. from Collins Avenue, heading west to Dykshoorn Park and the Morton Mandan Public Library. There will be activities in the park throughout the afternoon, and Santa will be at the library from 1-3 p.m. followed by a movie.

Main Street from Second Avenue Northwest to Fourth Avenue Northwest will be closed for the events from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Third Avenue Northwest also will be closed to traffic from Main Street to the alley. Motorists are encouraged to use First Street as a detour.

For more information, go to www.VisitMandan.com or follow Visit Mandan on Facebook and Instagram.

The Sacred Pipe Resource Center nonprofit will be hosting the sixth annual Native Arts, Crafts & Entrepreneur Fair on Small Business Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bismarck Event Center's Exhibit Hall C. The event has grown from four vendors in the first year to 30 this year.

“We are so excited about the growth of the event, and how many artists and small business owners are choosing to get involved and help support each other," center Executive Director Cheryl Kary said.