Sheridan County crash kills 81-year-old woman

A crash at the intersection of two highways in Sheridan County killed an 81-year-old woman.

She was a passenger in a van that was broadsided about 11 a.m. Wednesday by an SUV that failed to stop and yield the right of way at the intersection of state highways 14 and 200, between McClusky and Goodrich, the Highway Patrol reported.

The woman was pronounced dead at a Bismarck hospital. The 78-year-old man driving the van also was taken to a Bismarck hospital, with what the patrol said were potentially serious injuries.

The 58-year-old woman driving the SUV was taken to a Harvey hospital, and 31- and 36-year-old male passengers in the vehicle were taken to a Rugby hospital. The patrol said they suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

The patrol didn't immediately release the names of the people involved.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0