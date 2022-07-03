 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Severe weather expected to hit the area starting this afternoon

Western and central North Dakota can expect severe storms starting this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas south and west of the Missouri River are expected to get hit by an isolated thunderstorm starting this afternoon, which will continue to move as far east as Jamestown throughout the evening and overnight. The forecast calls for areas along the Missouri River to receive scattered showers, and areas in western North Dakota can expect numerous showers through the evening and overnight. The storm has been categorized as "enhanced risk" by the National Weather Service. 

Winds may reach up to 70 mph. Golf ball sized hail and localized flooding is also possible. An isolated tornado has not been ruled out yet, but no advisories have been issued at this time.

For more information on the storm and to stay updated, visit https://www.weather.gov/bis/.

Reach Zachary Weiand at 701-250-8244 or zachary.weiand@bismarcktribune.com.

