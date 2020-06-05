Severe storms possible this weekend across North Dakota

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Three rounds of severe thunderstorms are possible this weekend in North Dakota, the National Weather Service says.

The storm systems could bring heavy rain, flash flooding, large hail, strong winds and even tornadoes.

"All hazards are possible," the weather service said, adding that it has greater than "medium" confidence in property damage.

A low pressure system developing in the western U.S. is forecast to reach the northern Rockies on Saturday, then shift into the Northern Plains through much of the weekend. Wind gusts could be as strong as 80 mph, according to Accuweather.

"Essentially, much of the northern High Plains to portions of southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta, Canada, will be at risk from later Saturday to Saturday night," AccuWeather Canada Weather Expert Brett Anderson said.

The National Weather Service outlook for North Dakota is for isolated severe storms Saturday morning; scattered severe storms Saturday afternoon into early Sunday with the greatest threat in southern North Dakota, beginning just south of Bismarck; and scattered storms statewide Sunday afternoon and night with the greatest threat in the eastern half of the state.