A settlement has been reached on a proposed Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. electric rate increase.

The settlement was worked out between the Bismarck-based utility, state Public Service Commission staff and interveners, Prairie Public reported. The three-member PSC must still approve.

MDU, which serves 93,500 electric customers in 119 North Dakota communities, in its original filing had proposed an overall 12.3% rate increase, or $25 million per year. The increase for residential customers would have been 17%. For an average residential customer, using 800 kilowatts per month, it would have meant an extra $15 on their monthly bills.

The monthly service charge -- which customers pay no matter how much electricity they use -- would have gone from around $14 per month to $20 per month. Under the settlement, that monthly charge would be $15.24 – which is the current interim rate the PSC approved last summer.

An interim rate increase is common in such cases. Customers are reimbursed if the final order from the PSC is less than the interim rate.

AARP North Dakota Advocacy Director Janelle Moos said the reduction in the proposed monthly charge increase is "really significant. Most of the charges were going under that fixed rate, and customers don't have the ability to control that."

Moos said the rest of the proposed increase under the settlement will go toward the part of the bill where customers can look at other ways to conserve energy, and that rate isn't going to be as burdensome on residential customers.

MDU spokesman Mark Hanson said the compromise was something every party could agree with. He said it means a $10 million decrease from the original proposal, bringing the increase requested to about $15 million per year.

"The impact to the customer is now about a 7.4% increase," Hanson said. "The net impact to the customer, if this is approved, is about $8.30 a month."

MDU has cited investments in company facilities, increases in expenses and inflation as reasons for the rate hike request. The company last had an electric rate increase in 2017, of 3.7%.

AARP North Dakota opposed the initial proposed increase, saying it unfairly targeted residential customers and didn't give them enough ability to counteract the hike by reducing usage. AARP also had concerns that a jump in rates would adversely impact people age 50 and older, for whom the group advocates.