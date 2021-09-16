Service set for officer slain 100 years ago

The Kenmare Police Department is hosting a memorial service Saturday for an officer who died in the line of duty 100 years ago.
Officer Julius Nielsen was shot and killed on Sept. 18, 1921, while attempting to arrest a robbery suspect at a hotel.
The public memorial service is being facilitated by McLean County Sheriff’s Sgt. Curt Olson, a former Kenmare police officer. It will take place at 4 p.m. at the Kenmare City Park. Immediately following the service, a procession will go to Trinity Lutheran Cemetery northeast of Kenmare, where Nielsen is buried. Refreshments will be served at Trinity Lutheran Church.
