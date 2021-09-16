Service set for officer slain 100 years ago

The Kenmare Police Department is hosting a memorial service Saturday for an officer who died in the line of duty 100 years ago.

The public memorial service is being facilitated by McLean County Sheriff’s Sgt. Curt Olson, a former Kenmare police officer. It will take place at 4 p.m. at the Kenmare City Park. Immediately following the service, a procession will go to Trinity Lutheran Cemetery northeast of Kenmare, where Nielsen is buried. Refreshments will be served at Trinity Lutheran Church.