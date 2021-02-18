Senate rejects abortion clinic zoning bill

The North Dakota Senate has rejected a bill that would have prohibited the zoning of an abortion clinic within 30 miles of a school.

Opponents of the measure said it would supersede the authority of local governments to make zoning decisions, Prairie Public reported.

Sen. Howard Anderson, R-Turtle Lake, said during Senate debate Wednesday that if Senate Bill 2323 passed, the state would, in effect, be “banging its head against a wall.”

"If we pass this bill, there would only be perhaps one or two places in the state where this zoning would apply," he said. "Those people wouldn't want it, either."

Anderson said that would lead to a court saying the state has effectively said "no" to everything.

"And we're back in court again, spending maybe another $1 million of taxpayer money defending something which we knew was going to happen when we pass this bill," he said.