Semitrailer crash blocks I-94 lanes for 7 hours

A semitrailer crash shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Medora for about seven hours on Tuesday.

Taieb Nassah, 51, of Indianapolis, was en route from Oregon to Wisconsin when he lost control of the rig shortly before 10 a.m. It overturned and came to rest on the passenger side, blocking both eastbound lanes, according to the Highway Patrol.

Traffic was routed through Medora until the semitrailer could be removed from the roadway.

Neither Nassah nor a passenger in the semi's sleeper berth was hurt, the patrol said.

