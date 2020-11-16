Seat belt enforcement campaign under way

Law enforcement across North Dakota will have extra patrols on the roads through the rest of the month focused on enforcing the state seat belt law.

The "Click It or Ticket" campaign runs through Nov. 29, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The campaign is part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to VisionZero.ND.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0