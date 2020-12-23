Seat belt enforcement campaign results in hundreds of citations

An enforcement campaign by law enforcement agencies in North Dakota last month resulted in nearly 600 citations for seat belt or child restraint violations.

The "Click It or Ticket" campaign from Nov. 16-29 resulted in nearly 1,700 total citations, according to the state Department of Transportation. They included nearly 600 for speeding and four for DUI. There were 18 drug arrests.

The campaign is part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to VisionZero.ND.gov.

