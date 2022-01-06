Seat belt enforcement campaign results in 2,000 citations

A special law enforcement campaign in North Dakota late last year to crack down on seat belt and child restraint violations resulted in more than 2,000 citations.

Officers across the state participated in the "Click It or Ticket" enforcement campaign from Nov. 1 to Dec. 16. Of the 2,071 citations attributed to the overtime patrols, 731 were for failure to wear a seat belt and 26 were for child restraint violations, according to the state Transportation Department.

There also were nearly 800 citations issued for speeding, and hundreds more for other offenses including 30 drug arrests and five DUIs.

The state has a Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.

