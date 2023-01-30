 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Seat belt enforcement campaign results in 1,782 citations

A 1 ½-month long effort by law enforcement officers across North Dakota to crack down on seat belt and child restraint violations resulted in 681 citations for those offenses.

The "Click It or Ticket" enforcement campaign ran from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15. The overtime patrols resulted in 1,782 citations, including 654 for failure to wear a seat belt and 27 for child restraint violations. There were 729 speeding tickets issued. The rest of the citations were for various other traffic violations.

The effort is part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.

