 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Seat belt enforcement campaign results in 1,200 citations

  • 0

A North Dakota law enforcement campaign to crack down on seat belt and child restraint violations over the Memorial Day holiday period resulted in more than 1,200 citations.

Officers across the state participated in the "Click It or Ticket" enforcement campaign from May 23 to June 5. Of the 1,211 citations attributed to the overtime patrols, 424 were for failure to wear a seat belt and 15 were for child restraint violations, according to the state Transportation Department.

There also were nearly 500 citations issued for speeding, and hundreds more for other offenses including 10 drug arrests and six DUIs.

The state has a Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Beulah teen's death ruled an accidental drowning

Beulah teen's death ruled an accidental drowning

The death of a Beulah teen missing for more than a week last month has been determined to be an accidental drowning. The body of 18-year-old Tyler Schaeffer was recovered from the Knife River on May 11. A search was launched after Schaeffer was last seen May 1. The State Forensic Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that Schaeffer’s cause of death was an accidental drowning. The office also determined alcohol use was a significant factor in his death.

North Dakota farmland purchase tied to Gates stirs emotion

North Dakota farmland purchase tied to Gates stirs emotion

The sale of a couple thousand acres of prime North Dakota farmland to a group tied to Bill Gates has stirred emotions over a 1932 law meant to protect family farms and raised questions about whether the billionaire shares the state’s values. State Attorney General Drew Wrigley has asked the trust that acquired the land to explain how it will satisfy the state’s anti-corporate farming law. It prohibits all corporations or limited liability companies from owning or leasing farmland or ranchland, with some exceptions. Wrigley says the inquiry is a “matter of course” and not meant to stick “a finger in the eye of Bill Gates.” The state's agriculture commissioner, Doug Goehring, says he's heard from people who “feel they are being exploited by the ultra-rich.”

South Dakota AG convicted on 2 impeachment charges, removed

South Dakota AG convicted on 2 impeachment charges, removed

The South Dakota Senate convicted Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg of two impeachment charges stemming from a 2020 fatal accident, removing and barring him from future office. The votes Tuesday were a stinging rebuke that showed most senators didn’t believe his account of the crash. Ravnsborg told a 911 dispatcher the night of the crash that he might have struck a deer or other large animal, and has said he didn’t know he struck a man — 55-year-old Joseph Boever — until he returned to the scene the next morning. Lee Schoenbeck, the chamber's top-ranking Republican, said there was no question in his mind that was a lie. Ravnsvorg “ran down an innocent South Dakotan,” he said. Ravnsborg declined to address lawmakers. He has maintained he did nothing wrong.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden's Mission In Europe: Shore Up Alliance Against Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News