Seat belt enforcement campaign results in 1,200 citations

A North Dakota law enforcement campaign to crack down on seat belt and child restraint violations over the Memorial Day holiday period resulted in more than 1,200 citations.
Officers across the state participated in the "Click It or Ticket" enforcement campaign from May 23 to June 5. Of the 1,211 citations attributed to the overtime patrols, 424 were for failure to wear a seat belt and 15 were for child restraint violations, according to the state Transportation Department.
There also were nearly 500 citations issued for speeding, and hundreds more for other offenses including 10 drug arrests and six DUIs.
The state has a Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.