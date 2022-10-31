 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Seat belt enforcement campaign beginning

  • 0

Law enforcement across North Dakota will be cracking down on seat belt violations for the next month and a half.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The "Click It or Ticket" enforcement campaign starts Tuesday and runs through Dec. 15, according to the state Transportation Department.

“Wearing your seat belt is easy to do and it could save your life in a crash,” Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch said. “Buckle up to protect yourself and the ones you love.”

The effort is part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Feds: Theft of frozen beef uncovers crime ring

Feds: Theft of frozen beef uncovers crime ring

Federal authorities say an investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery of the Miami-based theft ring began in June when several semitrailers loaded with nearly $1 million in frozen beef were stolen near the Nebraska cities of Lincoln and Grand Island. An investigation determined that beef and pork packaging plants in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin were being targeted. On Oct. 20, investigators arrested three Miami men on suspicion of transporting stolen goods and money laundering.

Former MHA Nation official pleads guilty to bribery

Former MHA Nation official pleads guilty to bribery

A former government official of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation accused of accepting bribes and kickbacks from a construction contractor has pleaded guilty to federal charges in North Dakota. Randall Phelan was an elected representative of the governing body of the Three Affiliated Tribes from the end of 2012 to the middle of 2020. Investigators say Phelan used his official position to help the contractor’s business by awarding contracts, fabricating bids and managing fraudulent invoices. His trial had been scheduled to begin Tuesday. Phelan and two others were originally charged with receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars from the bribery scheme on the oil-rich Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. The contractor has pleaded guilty to bribery.

Lawmakers: Term limit defeat has chance with groups' support

Lawmakers: Term limit defeat has chance with groups' support

North Dakota’s Republican legislative majority leaders are predicting a narrow defeat by voters on a measure to impose term limits on lawmakers and the governor. Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner and GOP House Majority Leader Chet Pollert say push by a well-funded out-of-state group that got the issue on the ballot appeared insurmountable for a time. The leaders say they are encouraged by the more than two dozen organizations around the state that have recently come out publicly against the measure.

South Dakota prosecutor: No charges for Noem's airplane use

South Dakota prosecutor: No charges for Noem's airplane use

A South Dakota prosecutor who was overseeing an investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of state government aircraft says that the investigation found nothing to support a criminal prosecution. Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie says that there was “no basis to pursue” any actions on the allegations that the Republican governor had misused the state plane or that the plane’s flight records had been altered. She called an allegation that flight records had been tampered with “frivolous.” Noem, a potential 2024 White House contender, had used the plane to attend events hosted by political organizations in 2019.

Auditor: North Dakota election systems 'incredibly secure'

Auditor: North Dakota election systems 'incredibly secure'

North Dakota’s state auditor said Thursday that an examination of state electoral systems conducted in response to voter concerns found the systems “incredibly secure.” Auditor Josh Gallion says he undertook the report in response to concerns nationally that false claims of election fraud and conspiracies are threats to democracy. Gallion says his office received many inquiries about North Dakota’s elections following former President Donald Trump’s lies of election fraud. The review was done between May 16 and July 31 by Oklahoma-based Secure Yeti. The review found six vulnerabilities to the election system but all were “low risk.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Dozens dead after pedestrian bridge collapses in western India

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News