A law enforcement crackdown on seat belt violations in North Dakota resulted in hundreds of citations.

The "Click It or Ticket" enforcement campaign from May 22 to June 4 involved overtime patrols across the state. It resulted in 1,074 total citations, including 439 for failure to wear a seat belt and 23 for child restraint infractions, according to the state Department of Transportation.

There also were 363 speeding tickets issued, two drug arrests and three DUI citations.

North Dakota has a Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on roads in the state. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.