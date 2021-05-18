Seasonal load restrictions eased

Spring load restrictions will be lifted on most North Dakota highways effective at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Some annual load restrictions will remain in the northwest region, the state Transportation Department reported.

Load limits are aimed at protecting roads left vulnerable by the spring thaw. They're typically lifted when roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal loads.

Restrictions were lifted late last month across southern North Dakota, including in Burleigh County and the city of Bismarck.

Statewide seasonal load restriction information is available by calling 511 or going online at travel.dot.nd.gov. Load restriction email updates are available at dot.nd.gov/roadreport/loadlimit/loadlimitinfo.asp.

